Heat Warnings scaled back, but remains in effect for portions of eastern Newfoundland and southern Labrador

The ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander has scaled the HEAT WARNING back for Thursday to encompass a much smaller region. However, the alerts still remain in place for parts of the Avalon Peninsula and the adjacent areas of eastern Newfoundland. The Norman Bay to Lodge Bay area in Labrador remains under the alert as well. The text from each alert reads as follows:

A HEAT WARNING remains in effect for the following areas:

St. John’s & vicinity

The Avalon Peninsula North

Clarenville & vicinity

The Bonavista Peninsula

Terra Nova

A prolonged period of hot and humid weather continues.

Locations: parts of eastern Newfoundland.

Time span: through Thursday.

Maximum daytime temperatures: near 28 degrees Celsius (Humidex values near 36) except somewhat cooler near the coast.

Minimum nighttime temperatures: 18 to 20 degrees Celsius.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Keep your house cool. Block the sun by closing curtains or blinds.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Please call HealthLine 811 for advice on health risks, symptoms and precautions associated with heat.

A HEAT WARNING remains in effect for the following areas in Labrador:

Norman Bay to Lodge Bay

A period of hot and humid weather continues.

Locations: Norman Bay to Lodge Bay.

Time span: through Thursday and possibly Friday.

Maximum daytime temperatures: near 28 degrees Celsius (Humidex near 36)

Minimum nighttime temperatures: near 17 degrees Celsius.

Remarks: Temperatures are expected to be somewhat cooler near the coast.

