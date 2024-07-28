Heat Warnings in effect for through at least Wednesday for parts of Newfoundland, Monday in parts of Labrador

A strong ridge of high pressure is going to bring some of hottest air of the summer to much of Island starting today and continuing into at least Wednesday. Some computer model guidance suggests that Heat Warning criteria may continue into Friday.
Heat Warnings are issued in Newfoundland and Labrador when temperatures two or more days of temperatures at or above 28º are forecast, along with overnight lows staying at or above 16º. Heat Warnings can also be issued when two or more days of humidex values at or above 36 are forecast.
The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued a Heat Warning for the following areas until at least Wednesday, possibly Friday:
- Deer Lake – Humber Valley
- Buchans and the Interior
- Grand Falls-Windsor & vicinity
- Bay of Exploits
- Bonavista North
- Gander and vicinity
- Green Bay – White Bay
Maximum daytime temperatures will be near 30º, with humidex values reaching 35 through at least Wednesday. Highs will be a little cooler arlong parts of the coast. Overnight low are expected to be between 17º and 20º. The warmest days of the week will be Sunday through Wednesday. However, Thursday and Friday may be warm enough to warrant an extension of this initial warning.
Extreme heat can affect everyone’s health. Check several times a day on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water.
Never leave people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle.
Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
A Heat Warning is also in effect for parts of interior and southeastern Labrador until Monday and the same precautions as above should be taken. The areas under the Heat Warning in the Big Land, also issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada, are as follows:
- Norman Bay to Lodge Bay
- Cartwright to Black Tickle
- Rigolet and vicinity
- Postville – Makkovik
- Upper Lake Melville
- Eagle River
Temperatures today and Monday will be near 30º, with humidex values as high as 35. The overnight low tonight will be near 18º. Cooler conditions can be expected along parts of the coast.