NL Health Services launches provincial patient relations office

Health, News November 24th, 2025

A provincial patient relations office has been launched to improve the way the health authority receives and responds to feedback, including compliments, complaints and other inquiries.

According to NL Health Services, the new approach to patient feedback is an inclusive and accessible way for patients to provide feedback through a centralized process. Patients now have one point of contact, regardless of where they are located in the province.

Effective Friday, Nov. 21, the new contact information for NL Health Services’ Patient Relations Office is:

Telephone: 1-844-776-4400

Email: patient.relations@nlhealthservices.ca

Online Feedback Form: Patient feedback – NLHealthServices

NL Health Services says it is committed to managing patient feedback in a timely, transparent, patient-centred, culturally safe and efficient manner. In addition, NL Health Services’ patient feedback process reflects its organizational values of Innovation, Compassion, Accountability, Respect and Excellence.

As of Nov. 21, patients are asked to direct their feedback to the new contact information provided. To support the transition period, if the existing zone-specific telephone numbers and emails are used by a patient after this date, this information will be automatically re-directed and received by the provincial Patient Relations Office.