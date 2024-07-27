Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP urges residents to report crime directly to police

Recently, Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP has received information that residents are concerned with increased crime in the community. However, the detachment says it has not noted an increase in reports of crime.

The RCMP is committed to keeping the community safe but cannot do it alone. Preventing and solving crimes requires collaboration amongst police, citizens and the community. Our officers cannot address what they don’t know.

Those who witness a crime or suspicious activities, or are a victim of crime, are strongly encouraged to contact the Happy Valley-Goose Bay Detachment directly as soon as possible to make a report – call 709-896-3383 or attend the detachment in person. For emergencies, please dial 911. Crimes may also be reported to Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.

Unreported crimes are a concern for police, as criminal activities may continue and victims of crime may not be accessing available supports. In light of residents’ concerns, the RCMP will increase patrols over the coming days and weeks and monitor calls for service and community activity to ensure resources are best deployed to protect public safety.