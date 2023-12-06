Group aims to upgrade ATV trails in western Labrador

Three people in western Labrador have created a not-for-profit to make trails more accessible in the area. Bobby Guy, David Evely and Billy Broderick created Western Labrador Recreation Trails Inc.

The organization will upgrade, maintain, and repair existing trails in and around the towns of Labrador City and Wabush.

Bobby Guy says all the paperwork is approved and the group is now a registered non-profit.

No work will be completed until this spring when the snow melts. The trails in the area are littered with rocks, tree stumps, brook crossings, and areas of bog. Locals need to transport their ATVs at least 15 kilometres to mining roads before the ATVs can be unloaded.

The Town of Wabush and Labrador City have said they would like to assist with the project.

The White Wolf Snowmobile Club has granted the group permission to utilize their trails and whatever assistance they can offer.

The group plans to host various fundraisers so upgrades can be made to trails in the area.