Grieg to resume construction of Marystown’s Post-Smolt Building

Grieg Seafood Newfoundland announced a $14 million investment Thursday in phase-one construction of its ‘Post-Smolt A’ building in Marystown.
Three years ago, as a result of the global pandemic, Grieg Seafood Newfoundland was forced to put a stop to the construction of its Post-Smolt Building. Now, with a multi-million dollar investment, construction is about to resume.
The post-smolt approach is a new technology in salmon farming, according to Perry Power, Director of Communications, Grieg Seafood Newfoundland, and it is good for the salmon and the environment.
The second phase of construction for the building is contingent upon several factors, one in particular will be a decision made in British Columbia. In addition to the $14 million investment, Grieg says it will invest another $38 million in its Newfoundland operations in 2023.
Ed Williams and Charles Cook to be inducted into Royal St. John’s Regatta Hall of FameBy Web Team — 54 mins ago
Two legends in the sport of fixed seat rowing will receive the sport’s highest honour. The Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee has announced two new inductees into the Regatta Hall of Fame – Charles Cook, in the category of builder, and Ed Williams, in the rower category.
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be hosted by the City of St. John’s on Wednesday, July 26 at the St. John’s Convention Centre.
Williams’ prestigious career as a rower embodies an unparalleled combination of athleticism, dedication and achievement. His decades of commitment to the sport of fixed seat rowing is not only proof of his personal abilities and success as a rower, but an inspiration to his contemporaries and generations of rowers to come.
Starting in 1987 with the Re/Max Crew, Williams rowed until 2007 after competing in numerous championship races that culminated in two Placentia Regatta championship wins and six Royal St. John’s Regatta championship wins. He also holds two Regatta long course records and was named 1994 oarsman of the year.
Williams’ first championship was in 1999 with the NTV crew, who would go on to win four straight championships. Though this achievement is remarkable in and of itself, Williams would also go on to win two more championship races with Crosbie Industrial crew in 2006 and 2007. Crosbie Industrial, considered one of the greatest crews of all time, would break the nine minute long course barrier, including the historical 2007 Regatta where the Crosbie Industrial crew would break the course record, not once, but twice in the same day. This achievement is considered one of the greatest single Regatta performances of all time, resulting in Williams and the team being awarded the prestigious Lord Warden’s Medal for their efforts. 8:51.32 continues to be current long course record 15 years later. Now, on the 15th anniversary of this record performance, Williams is back in the boat competing in the men’s masters’ category.
Williams’ contribution extends beyond his success as an oarsman, working at the boathouse in the early 1990’s teaching many crews how to row. He has also competed as coxswain and coach.
Williams has also contributed to the Regatta, both by writing a song about the 1884 tragedy of the death of members of the Torbay Crew titled Ghosts Upon the Shore and penning the famous poem The Last Race of the Day, which was featured in the 1995 Regatta program and currently hangs on a plaque in the Regatta museum.
Cook, a stalwart and dedicated member of the regatta community, has left an indelible mark on the Royal St. John’s Regatta. Cook has served the Regatta Committee with distinction, making significant contributions in various roles over the years.
His journey began in the late 1970s when he took to the waters as a rower in the Fun ‘n’ Fast men’s senior team as a rower, Cook experienced firsthand the exhilaration and challenges of the regatta, fostering a deep-rooted connection and love for the sport.
Following his father Charlie Cook, he began his participation as a Regatta Committee member in 1990, eager to lend his skills and expertise. It wasn’t long before his exceptional abilities were recognized, and he was appointed as the Director of Ground Space. Embracing this responsibility wholeheartedly, Cook proved himself to be a capable and efficient leader. His unwavering dedication and meticulous planning were instrumental in creating an optimal environment for regatta participants and spectators alike.
In recognition of his outstanding contributions, Cook was entrusted with the vital role of Treasurer. Stepping into this position, he faced a formidable challenge – the regatta had a burdensome long-term debt of $200,000. Driven by his determination and financial acumen, Cook worked tirelessly, implementing sound fiscal strategies and rallying the support of the regatta community. Within a mere three years, the debt was paid off, and an impressive $100,000 surplus was accumulated in the bank – a testament to Cook’s unwavering dedication and financial stewardship.
Cook’s commitment to the organization’s financial wellness was proven again in 2023 when he rejoined (and continues to serve on) the finance committee.
Elevating his involvement further, Cook assumed the roles of Vice President in 2006 and 2007, followed by the position of President in 2008 and 2009. His leadership and organizational skills set new standards of excellence for the Regatta. Cook’s tenure as President marked a period of tremendous growth and success, with his strategic decision-making and collaborative approach propelling the regatta to new heights.
Recognizing his invaluable contributions, Mr. Cook was bestowed the honor of becoming the Hall of Fame Chair after serving two years as Past President. As Hall of Fame Chair for a notable 6 years, he spearheaded the induction process, ensuring the Regatta’s most exceptional contributors were rightfully recognized and celebrated.
His dedication extended beyond administrative roles, as he actively participated in various committees. As a longstanding member of the Rules Committee, he played a pivotal role in maintaining the integrity and fairness of regatta competitions. Embodying a true hands-on spirit, he’s also often seen in the boathouse and on the water, readily stepping in to assist the boathouse manager with daily operations and shell maintenance.
Additionally, Mr. Cook contributed his expertise to the 200th-Anniversary Committee, assuming the chairmanship in 2016. Under his guidance, the Winners’ Circle and the Hall of Fame monument were realized, serving as enduring symbols of the regatta’s rich history. His tireless efforts included extensive coordination with all levels of government, resulting in securing an impressive $3 million in funding throughout his years on the Committee – an achievement that exemplifies Cook’s ability to bridge diverse interests and accomplish remarkable goals.
Cook's extraordinary journey with the Royal St. John's Regatta is a testament to his remarkable leadership, organizational acumen, and unwavering dedication.
Canada wins international ball hockey gold: Nine women from this province are world championsBy Web Team — 2 hours ago
Nine athletes from this province are now world champions, leading Canada to gold at the world under-21 female ball hockey championship in the Czech Republic. Maggie Jones was brilliant in net for Canada, making 21 saves for the win. She was selected MVP in the final and top goalie in the tournament.
Jones made some brilliant saves throughout the gold medal game, including key stops in the final minutes to secure the win. The Canadian lineup was peppered with star athletes from this province – with players representing their hometowns, from St. John’s to L’Anse au Clair. New world champions include Jenni Simpson, Alyson Thomas, Cassie Drover, Julia Butler, Jayme Guy, Renee Faulkner, Brooke Lannon, Ashley Hayley, and Maggie Jones.
It’s been a huge month for ball hockey in this province. Earlier this week, four players from Newfoundland and Labrador helped Canada win gold at the world under-20 men’s championship.
Congrats to the new world champs.
Multi-year construction project begins later this month in St. John’sBy Web Team — 4 hours ago
Pending approval at next week’s council meeting, a new multi-year construction project begins later this month on Elizabeth Avenue in St. John’s. Phase 1 this year spans from Bonaventure Avenue to Westerland Road with Phase 2 from Westerland Road to Freshwater Road slated to begin in 2024. The project includes both street rehabilitation and the construction of a shared-use path.
- Street rehabilitation includes new sidewalks, pedestrian crosswalks and select underground utilities.
- The shared-use path will be installed on a section of the north side of Elizabeth Avenue, adjacent to Memorial University, extending from Bonaventure Avenue to Paton Street.
Upgrades to Elizabeth Avenue will include:
- a new traffic signal at the Elizabeth Avenue/Newtown Road intersection to address safety concerns and allow pedestrian crossings on all intersection approaches
- an upgraded crosswalk and intersection at Elizabeth Avenue and Whiteway Street
- two new crosswalks with flashing beacons at Clark Place and near Halliday Place
- improved street lighting along the share-use-path area and at signalised intersections
The shared-use path will also improve accessibility and safety. The paved path on the university side of Elizabeth Avenue will be separated from motor vehicle traffic by a two-meter grass boulevard. The path will be three meters wide and will provide a space separate from motor vehicle traffic that can be used by all active transportation modes, enabling people to get around the city by walking, cycling, scooting, strolling, wheeling or rolling. This path will eventually connect to the planned network, enhancing active transportation across the city.
To complete this work, removal of various trees, shrubs and hedges along the north side of Elizabeth Avenue is required. However, once complete, trees, shrubs and hedges will be replanted along this route.
Elizabeth Avenue will remain open to traffic during construction.