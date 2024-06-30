Governor General of Canada pays respects to unknown soldier during visit to province

The Governor General of Canada, Mary Simon made her first official visit to the province this weekend as part of her objective to visit each province and territory across the country.

This morning, Governor General Simon visited the Confederation building to pay her respects to the unknown soldier. She was greeted by provincial dignitaries, including Lieutenant Governor Joan Maria Aylward and Premier Andrew Furey.

The Governor General also inspected a guard of honour on Confederation hill.

She will be making her way across the province over the next few days to visit different locations and people, and will be attending the Memorial Day ceremony tomorrow at the War Memorial.

Photo credit: Sgt Anis Assari, Rideau Hall © OSGG, 2024