Government provides safety tips for Guy Fawkes Night

The Provincial Government reminds residents of some safety tips for those partaking in Guy Fawkes Night.

Those having private bonfires need to ensure compliance with municipal and provincial laws.

Provincial laws state that it is illegal to openly burn plastics, tires, asphalt products, paint products, used oil, household garbage and treated wood.

Fires should be on a gravel base eight to 10 metres from trees or structures.

Flammable liquids should not be used to start or accelerate a fire, and aerosol cans and pressurized gas cylinders, such as propane cylinders, should not be added to a fire. Only adults should add material to a fire, and children should be kept at a safe distance at all times.

Property owners in the area of a fire should ensure all combustible materials are properly secured and have access to fire extinguishing tools and supplies. Ensure the fire is fully extinguished using water and/or gravel.