Police investigating attack on east-end walking trail

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) Major Crime Unit are investigating an assualt that occurred this morning on an east-end walking trail in St. John’s.

This afternoon the RNC received a report of an assault that occurred on the Virginia River Trail, near Churchill Avenue, shortly after 9:00 a.m. today (July 14th). A female sustained physical injuries after she was attacked by a male not known to her.

The male is described to be at least 5’9″ tall, and was wearing a blue and white bike helmet, with a “Metal Mulisha: t-shirt. He is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, and was last seen in the area of The Boulevard.

Investigators are seeking any information that may assist including video footage (CCTV, dash-camera, cell phone) between 8:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. near the Virginia River Trail from Quidi Vidi Lake to Logy Bay Road. Please report any suspicious activity to the RNC immediately.

The RNC have an increased presence in the area and the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information to assist, contact the TNC at 709-729-8000. Please report crimes in progress by calling 911. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 TIPS (8477) or visit http://nlcrimestoppers.com.