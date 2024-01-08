Government Announces Partnership for Transitional Supportive Living Arrangements

The Provincial Government has partnered with the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation, Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services and Clayton Hospitality in an effort to address homelessness in the province.

The partnership will see the hotel, located at 106 Airport Road in St. John’s, used as a transitional supportive living arrangement for individuals experiencing homelessness.

The hotel will provide temporary accommodations with wrap-around supports for individuals who are experiencing homelessness, with the goal of fostering a transition to independent permanent housing.

This facility includes 140 rooms for use. Clients will be identified through an intake process and health care services will include harm reduction, community health nursing, case management, mental health and addiction services and social navigation.

The facility will feature on-site personnel, security and a key card system for each individual room, as well as a three-times daily meal service. Hotel staff will be joined by a combination of community-based staff, security and health care professionals.

The facility is expected to begin accepting temporary residents in March 2024. The lease agreement provides for a three-year term until December 31, 2026.