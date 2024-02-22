Good driving conditions in most areas

It’s a good drive across the province this morning. Across the island, most roads are bare with a few icy sections. In Labrador, roads are partly snow-covered in some areas.

The MV Qajaq W is out of service due to high winds and heavy ice pressure. The CGS Henry Larsen will conduct an assessment of ice conditions this morning. The MV Marine Trader is in service but off schedule. Marine Atlantic anticipates changes to its schedule Friday night.

PAL Airlines flight 927 from St. John’s to Deer Lake is cancelled. There are a few other PAL Airlines flight delays at the Deer Lake Regional Airport. Flights are on time at the Gander Airport.