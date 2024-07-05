Good driving conditions across the province, and several flight delays

Roads are bare and dry across the province with good visibility. There are some areas of fog on the Burin Peninsula through to Goobies.

The Beaumont Hamel is out of service and will remain at Portugal Cove for a mandatory rest period. The MV Astron W is in service but off schedule.

There are over a dozen flight delays and cancellations at the St. John’s International Airport including WestJet, Porter, Air Canada, and PAL Airlines.

In Gander, Air Canada flights 2270 and 2271 are delayed and PAL flight 922 is delayed. In Deer Lake Provincial Airlines flight 901 is delayed.