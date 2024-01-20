Glynmill Inn celebrating 100th anniversary

It’s an exciting year for a piece of history in Corner Brook. 2024 marks the 100th year of operations for the Glynmill Inn.

Officially opening on June 30, 1924, the Glynmill Inn is rich in history. A four-and-one-half storey hotel built in the Tudor Revival Style by Halifax architect, Andrew Cobb.

The Gylnmill Inn will be celebrating their 100th anniversary throughout the year, and they hope you will celebrate too!

This link (https://bit.ly/47BSvVS) which was posted on their Facebook page is prompting the public to share their cherished memories, captivating stories, or even more treasured pictures!