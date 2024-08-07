Glovertown RCMP investigates fatal collision on TCH in Terra Nova Park

Glovertown RCMP is investigating a collision that occurred on the Trans-Canada Highway yesterday afternoon. A 62-year-old woman is deceased.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, police received the report of the collision, which occurred on the TCH near the exit to the Town of Terra Nova. Two vehicles, a motorhome and a car, collided. Occupants of the motorhome received minor injuries while the lone occupant of the car died at the scene. The collision resulted in the TCH being impassable for several hours.

A Collision Reconstructionist with RCMP Traffic Services attended the scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged. The investigation is continuing.