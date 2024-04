There are some minor changes in fuel prices today with gas increasing by 0.5 cents per litre.

Diesel is down 8.5 cents on the Island and down by 1.4 cents.

Furnace oil decreased by 0.66 cents per litre. Stove oil heating fuel on the Island decreased by 0.84 cents per litre and stove oil heating fuel in western Labrador decreased by 1.34 cents.

Propane heating fuel increased by 0.8 cents.

The shift away from the winter blend fuels is being implemented for furnace oil and diesel.