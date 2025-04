Starting today, garbage put out at the curb for collection in St. John’s must be completely covered until November 30.

Acceptable methods of covering garbage include using nets or containers with a closed lid. City garbage cart lids must also be completely closed.

Waste is not permitted at the curb before 6:00 a.m. on the scheduled collection day. This helps to reduce the amount of litter in your neighbourhood and on city streets, parks and open spaces.