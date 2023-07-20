Gander’s 103 Search and Rescue Squadron assist in daring medevac from cruise ship

Members of Gander’s 103 Search and Rescue Squadron assisted in a daring medevac from a cruise ship off our shores earlier this week. On Tuesday morning, cruise ship officials made the request for support through Halifax’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.
103 Search and Rescue Squadron was dispatched to support the effort roughly 440 km’s southeast of St. John’s. The cormorant flew through thick fog and battled challenging conditions once reaching the ship at sea. Once there, search and rescue officials were lowered from the helicopter to stabilize the patient and hoist them and their partner to hospital in St. John’s. There is no word on the condition of the passenger.