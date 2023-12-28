Gander Town Council raising concerns over air Ambulance Service

The Gander Town Council recently discussed the announcement that the provincial government has released a request for proposal for Road and Air Ambulatory Services.

In a statement, the town said there is room for improvement with the current system.

There are staff at the James Paton Regional Memorial Health Centre who serve as links in the Road Ambulance system. The Air Service Division is currently centralized at the Gander International Airport.

The Town of Gander has reviewed the Terms of Reference for the Request for Proposal. As a preliminary step, they are requesting meetings with officials to gain a clearer understanding of the details and to voice concerns.