Gander International Airport Authority holds annual public meeting

On Thursday the Gander International Airport Authority held its annual public meeting to reflect on its 2023 performance.

GIAA CEO Reg Wright said, “Despite the challenges we faced with regional connectivity and escalating costs for supplies, services, and energy, we are slowly regaining our footing.”

Total revenue for 2023 reached $8.4 million, representing a 28 per cent increase compared to the previous year. However, posted revenue for 2023 still shows a $2 million decline compared to the $10.4 million posted in 2019.

Operating expenses increased by $858,000 due to higher fuel, utilities, and borrowing costs. The net loss from operations significantly improved, $1.7 million versus $2.7 million in 2022.