Galway Interchange Project Completed

Motorists travelling in the Galway area can now avail of the new Galway Interchange. The project has been completed. Motorists can now enter and exit Galway via the westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway.

The new interchange will help ease traffic congestion on Pitts Memorial Drive, as well as nearby roadways.

The work included the construction of an underpass below the Trans-Canada Highway at Exit 41, as well as ramps and a roundabout on the western side of the highway that will connect to Danny Drive via the underpass.