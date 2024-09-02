Galway back on top; Club wins unprecedented ninth Canadian title in Saskatoon

The Galway Hitmen are Canadian champions.

The talented club was brilliant in Saskatoon this week, finishing with a perfect 9-0 record, including a thrilling 8-7 extra inning win over defending champion Toronto Batmen in the final.

It further cements Galway’s place as the most celebrated team in Canadian fastpitch softball history. It mark an unprecedented ninth national title since 2012, their only losses coming in the 2017 and 2023 finals.

The Hitmen actually rallied to win this title. The club trailed 3-0 early but fought back even the score.

With the game deadlocked at 7-7 in the eight inning, Australian captain and pick-up Nick Shailes tripled to score regular round MVP Bradley Ezekiel.

Galway has been named the province’s team of the year numerous times over the past decade. The club arrives back in St. John’s late tonight.