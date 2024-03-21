Fuel prices see significant jump overnight

The Public Utilities Board has adjusted fuel prices today and the cost of most fuels has increased.

The cost of gasoline saw the biggest jump, it has jumped by 6.9 cents per litre.

Diesel is up by 3.6 cents per litre.

The cost of furnace oil increased by 2.92 cents, stove oil heating fuel on the Island increased by 2.53 cents, and stove oil heating fuel in western Labrador jumped by 3.32 cents.

Propane heating fuel decreased by 2.7 cents.

The next regularly scheduled price adjustment is on Thursday, March 28.