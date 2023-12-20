Fuel prices increase, while carbon pricing gets added in parts of Labrador

Gas is up slightly today by 1.1 cents. Diesel on the Island is up 0.4 cents per litre and 0.3 cents in western Labrador.

The cost of furnace oil heating fuel has increased by 0.45 cents. Stove oil heating fuel on the Island has increased by 1.10 cents per litre and stove oil heating fuel in western Labrador has increased by 0.54 cents. Propane is down by 0.6 cents.

To better reflect the cost of supply given recent deliveries, there will be adjustments to maximum prices for gasoline and diesel motor fuels and stove oil heating fuel for The Straits to Red Bay, Lodge Bay to Cartwright and Coastal Labrador South.

Carbon Price Adjustments have been added to gasoline, diesel, and stove oil in most of Labrador increasing prices by an extra three to four cents.