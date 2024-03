The price of most fuels is down today, although the carbon tax increase will be added on Monday.

The cost of gasoline has fallen by 0.7 cents per litre.

Diesel is down 2.6 cents. Furnace oil is down 3.28 cents while stove oil on the Island is down 2.52 cents per litre and down 2.16 cents in western Labrador.

Propane has slightly increased by 0.7 cents.