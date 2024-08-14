Frost Advisory in effect tonight for portions of central and interior Newfoundland

The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander (ECCC NL) has issued a Frost Advisory for the following areas:
- Grand Falls-Windsor and vicinity
- Buchans and the Interior
- Deer Lake – Humber Valley
Patchy frost is expected to form as clear skies and light winds coincide with cool temperatures, especially in low-lying areas. Minimum temperatures tonight (Wednesday night) are expected to be near +1ºC overnight in the coolest, low-lying areas of Central and Interior Newfoundland.
Due to the cold air, frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.
Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.
According to ECCC NL, Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.