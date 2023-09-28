Frost Advisory is in effect tonight for much of the Island

The Environment and Climate Change Weather Office in Gander has issued a FROST ADVISORY for areas of Central, Southern, interior, and western Newfoundland for tonight. Areas under the Advisory are as follows:
- Avalon Peninsula North
- Avalon Peninsula Southeast
- St. Joh’s & vicinity
- Avalon Peninsula Southwest
- Burin Peninsula
- Bay of Exploits
- Bonavista North
- Bonavista Peninsula
- Clarenville & vicinity
- Grander & vicinity
- Green Bay – White Bay
- Terra Nova
- Connaigre
- Corner Brook & vicinity
- Deer Lake – Humber Valley
- Gros Morne
- Bay St. George
- Buchans and the interior
- Grand Falls-Windsor and vicinity
Current details: Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.
Minimum temperatures: -1 to +2 (coolest in low lying areas).
Locations: Connaigre, western, and central Newfoundland
Time span: early Friday morning.
Remarks: Patchy frost is expected to form as clear skies and light winds coincide with cool temperatures, especially in low-lying areas.
Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.
Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.