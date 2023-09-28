Frost Advisory is in effect tonight for much of the Island

The Environment and Climate Change Weather Office in Gander has issued a FROST ADVISORY for areas of Central, Southern, interior, and western Newfoundland for tonight. Areas under the Advisory are as follows:

Avalon Peninsula North

Avalon Peninsula Southeast

St. Joh’s & vicinity

Avalon Peninsula Southwest

Burin Peninsula

Bay of Exploits

Bonavista North

Bonavista Peninsula

Clarenville & vicinity

Grander & vicinity

Green Bay – White Bay

Terra Nova

Connaigre

Corner Brook & vicinity

Deer Lake – Humber Valley

Gros Morne

Bay St. George

Buchans and the interior

Grand Falls-Windsor and vicinity

Current details: Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.

Minimum temperatures: -1 to +2 (coolest in low lying areas).

Locations: Connaigre, western, and central Newfoundland

Time span: early Friday morning.

Remarks: Patchy frost is expected to form as clear skies and light winds coincide with cool temperatures, especially in low-lying areas.

Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.