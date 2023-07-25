Arts & Entertainment News

From moose antlers to marble

By Ross Tilley
Published on July 25, 2023 at 4:57 pm
Updated on July 25, 2023 8:22 pm

Artist Wilbur Hobbs is a specialist in moose antler and moose bone carvings. However, he recently branched out into a new medium, using marble to create a one-of-a-kind polar bear collection. NTV’s Ross Tilley has more on his journey from moose antlers to marble.

video
