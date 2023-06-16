Friday’s forecast; showers and some thunderstorms in the cards

Friday is starting off with widespread showers across the Island, due to a weak area of low pressure swirling in the Cabot Strait this morning. There have even been some isolated thunderstorms overnight into the early morning hours of the day. Radar shows the most widespread showers, featuring heavy rain, are located over eastern Newfoundland this morning.
We also see areas of rain, and even wet snow, across much of Labrador this morning. It looks like the snow is limited to far northern regions, like near Nain, but still… snow in mid-June is always a noteworthy event in North America. The picture below was sent to me on Instagram (@EddieSheerr) this morning and was taken in Nain.
The rain and snow across the Big Land will become less widespread as the day goes on but will continue through the day. Temperatures will range from the single digits along much of the coast, to teen inland. Future radar, below, does a good job of timing out the weather.
On the Island today, we will see areas of showers persisting throughout the day. Although the showers should become less widespread as the day goes along. And they will generally move from south to north.
There is also the risk of embedded thunderstorms in the showers today. ECCC has the greatest risk of storms today over the Avalon Peninsula, as you can in the image below. Essentially anywhere in the shaded (grey) area has the best chance of seeing storms. Not to say they will not exist outside of that area, or near it, as well.
Temperatures today, across the Island, will reach the upper single digits to lower teens for coastal areas and the GNP, while areas inland will see lower to mid-teens for highs this afternoon. Some parts of the West Coast may get close to 20 this afternoon.
The weather will improve for Saturday, as the rain pulls away from most of the Province. Temperatures for a large part of the Island will get into the middle and upper teens, including on the Avalon. While most of Labraodr is closer to 5 or 10.
Your full weekend forecast will come later today. Have a great Friday!
Eddie