Friday’s Forecast | May 19, 2023

Good Friday morning!
We are on the eve of the May 2-4 long weekend and we couldn’t ask for better weather to end to work week on the Island. Expect blue bird skies today, with highs into the lower to mid-teens in most areas. The exception will be along south and southwest shorelines where onshore winds will keep temperatures a bit cooler, and on the Great Northern Peninsula.
Much of Labrador will also see nice weather today, except in the West, where some showers will make themselves known this afternoon.
It will also be breezy today. For most areas. Sorry.
I’ll have a full forecast update for you later today, on what to expect for the long weekend and early next week. Have a good one!