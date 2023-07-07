Friday’s Forecast; July 7, 2023

The weather across NL today will vary from place to place, but overall it looks like this;
On the Island, today will see scattered showers this morning b become less numerous this afternoon. In fact, for a large contingent, skies will try and become partly cloudy to even mostly sunny as the afternoon goes along. This will be most likely over the GNP, western, southern, and eastern sections. Through Centran and the northeast coast, clouds may hang tough in the onshore flow.
Meanwhile, in Labrador, the day will start quietly. However, showers and thunderstorms will roll into the west later today and this evening. Some of the storms may be strong enough to produce wind gusts of 70-90 km/h and briefly torrential rainfall rates. Highs in Labrador will range from the teens on the coast to nearly 30 in the west. Some cooler air arrives tomorrow.
The weather has been very dry in Labrador so any storms that do pop off will have the potential to start new fires in Quebec and Labrador. Especially where we have dry lightning. Or lightning strikes that occur outside of the rainy part of a storm cell.