Friday night’s forecast; Lee’s impacts on NL very muted compared to our Maritime neighbours

The weather across Newfoundland and Labrador will be quite a bit better than our Maritime neighbors as we go into the weekend. While we will see some impacts from the storm Sunday into early Monday, mainly rain, and some moderate wind gusts, those will pale in comparison to what Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, PEI, and parts of Quebec see. These areas will see heavy rain, high winds, storm surge, and widespread power outages.
I break the forecast down for you in tonight’s forecast from the NTV Evening News Hour.