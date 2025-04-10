Friday features less wind and more sun across NL

The wind was the big story for Thursday’s weather across much of NL. Low pressure near Greenland and an area of high pressure south of the island are driving the high wind speeds.
The pressure gradient, or how quickly the sea level pressure changes with distance, is sharp across the North Atlantic. That means there is a large difference between the two, and that difference is driving today’s wind. As that gradient relaxes overnight and on Friday, the wind speeds will slow down, and we should notice that in a big way on Friday.
Beyond that, the weather across NL will be uncharacteristically quiet through Sunday. The next chance of rain arrives later Sunday evening or Monday. Temperatures remain near or above normal.