Fourth teenager arrested for attempted murder following attack outside St. John’s high school

The RNC have confirmed a fourth teenager has been arrested, following last weeks violent attack at Prince of Wales Collegiate.

Police have charged a 14-year-old boy with a number of charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault with a weapon and disguise with intent.

This brings the total number of teenagers charged in the violent incident so far to four. On Tuesday, a 16-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

He joins a 15-year-old boy charged last Friday, and 18-year-old Tyler Greening who was charged on Monday.