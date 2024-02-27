Four Grand Falls-Windsor doctors send letter warning they’ll stop providing cancer care

Four Internal Medicine Physicians working in cancer care in Grand Falls-Windsor have written government to say effective March 25 the group will no longer be providing cancer care to patients.

The letter that has been sent to the health minister details workload concerns that the doctors say have not been appropriately addressed. The physicians say this has resulted in an increased risk of harm to patients.

The clinic in Grand Falls-Windsor is unique, as the physicians say they are the only general internists involved in cancer care in the province.

“This has allowed for care of complex patients with multiple medical issues including initial consultation for investigation of possible malignancy; however, given we have numerous other responsibilities, it was also meant our availability fluctuates,” the letter says.

The group says they are requesting:

Two full-time clerical staff Another full-time nurse A PCA or similar to assist with cleaning, stock supplies etc., similar to H. Bliss Murphy A Nurse Practitioner or GPO, available during chemotherapy administration and to assist with orders, assessing patients and addressing primary care issues.

Health Minister Tom Osborne says he has responded to the letter and indicated that the province would like to work with these physicians to resolve any issues.