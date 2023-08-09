Fortunate Ones announce fall tour with The East Pointers

The Fortunate Ones are hitting the road again.

The band has announced a Canadian fall tour with PEI’s finest, The East Pointers. The dates follow the band’s opening set for Fleet Foxes at Halifax Jazz Festival earlier this summer, Budweiser Stage with Alan Doyle, Tim Baker and Donovan Woods on Aug. 10, and news that they will be joining Bahamas on his US tour next month.

Pre-sale for Fortunate Ones + The East Pointers shows go on sale today. General tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 11.

Celebrated for their harmony-entwined songs of hope, resilience, and the human condition and their joyfully disarming live shows, Fortunate Ones have toured relentlessly, bringing their open-hearted performances to thousands of people across North America and beyond.

Fortunate Ones released That Was You and Me last year and embarked on the Anchor’s Up Tour with The Once and Old Man Luedecke across Canada. The album was nominated for a JUNO Award and won the 2023 ECMA for Folk Recording of the Year.