Most areas of the province have excellent driving conditions this morning. The exception is from Grand Falls-Windsor to Gander and on the Burin Peninsula where there are some areas of fog.

The MV Astron W is in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 696 and 685 are cancelled. Air Canada flights 693 and 697 are delayed. At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Westjet Flight 521 is delayed. Flights are on time in Gander.