News Politics

Former prime minister Jean Chretien plants tree on Government House grounds

Posted: August 16, 2023 4:56 pm | Last Updated: August 16th, 2023 7:47 pm
By Ben Cleary


video
play-sharp-fill

Former prime minister Jean Chretien was in St. John’s Wednesday to plant a tree on Government House grounds. NTV’s Ben Cleary reports.

Post Views: 0

Scroll to top