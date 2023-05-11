Former North West River RCMP officer charged with sexual assault

Charges have been laid against a former RCMP Officer in North West River following a SIRT-NL investigation.

SIRT-NL conducted an investigation into several incidents from 1997 to 2001, involving retired RCMP officer Albert Charles Michelin. He has been charged with;

1. Touching the body of a person under 14 years of age, for a sexual purpose;

2. Sexual assault, causing bodily harm; and

3. Breach of Trust.

Albert Charles Michelin was an active police officer at the time of the alleged offences. He has been released on conditions and given a court date for June 22, 2023 at 9:30am.