Flags are at half mast today in Happy Valley-Goose Bay in honour of the passing of former MHA for Eagle River District Ian Strachan.

Strachan served as Liberal MHA for Eagle River district in the Newfoundland and Labrador House of Assembly from 1975 to 1979.

Strachan was a businessman, farmer, biochemist, adventurer, amateur writer, and founder of several businesses in Labrador and other places. He also served with several organizations.

He is the father of Deputy Mayor Ella Wallace.