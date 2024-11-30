The forecast for the downtown St. John’s Christmas Parade is looking good for tomorrow, December 1, 2024! This is a huge improvement from last weekend when rain and breezy conditions prevented the parade from going ahead.
The parade will kick off at 12 PM sharp, and at that point, I’m expecting temperatures to be near 5º under a mix of sun and clouds. There is the chance of a passing shower or a bit of light rain throughout the parade, but I do not anticipate that will be enough to postpone. That being said, make sure you have some rain gear with you, just in case! Winds will be from the south at 15 to 30 km.
The parade go/no go announcement will come tomorrow morning at 7 AM!