Ford issues recall on nearly 14K vehicles

Ford has issued a recall on nearly 14,000 vehicles due to an issue with brake fluid possibly leaking.

The recall impacts Ford Expeditions made in 2017 and 2018, the Ford F-150 from 2017, and the Lincoln Navigator from the years 2017 and 2018.

In certain vehicles, brake fluid could leak from the brake master cylinder into the brake booster. If this happens, there could be reduced braking.

This problem may cause a warning chime to sound and a red brake warning indicator to display in the instrument cluster. This recall only affects certain vehicles equipped with a 3.5 L Ecoboost engine.

Ford will notify owners by mail and advise you to take your vehicle to a dealership to replace the brake master cylinder. The dealer will also inspect and, if necessary, replace the brake booster.