Foggy commute for some areas of Newfoundland

Roads on the Avalon are dry. There are some fog patches. In central, roads are wet in the Gander area and there is fog in most areas.

On the West Coast, roads are dry with good visibility. Up on the Great Northern Peninsula, there is some fog toward St. Anthony causing reduced visibility.

Roads across Labrador are clear and dry with good visibility.

Today is the first day of school, make sure to slow down in school zones and watch for children near the roadways.

The Marine Atlantic crossing from Port aux Basques at 6:30 a.m. will now be in R mode, meaning there is a restriction on the number of passenger and commercial drivers.

There are no disruptions to provincial ferries.

Swoop flight 2731 from Deer Lake to Toronto at 3:00 p.m. has been cancelled. All flights at the St. John’s International Airport and Deer Lake Airport are on time.