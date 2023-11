Brendan Mitchell has been selected to represent Newfoundland as its first Regional Chief at the Assembly of First Nations in Canada.

Mitchell has been serving as the Interim Regional Chief for the past several months and will now assume the role on a full-time basis.

The term of the appointment is three years.

Since its formation in 2011, Mitchell has been a member of the Council of Qalipu First Nation and is currently serving his third consecutive term as Chief.