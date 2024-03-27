First Light St. John’s Friendship Centre receives federal funding

The federal government has provided $567,875 for Indigenous language programming and $195,000 for audiovisual equipment and accessibility improvements to the First Light St. John’s Friendship Centre.

The organization provides a space for urban Indigenous and non-Indigenous persons to build up, celebrate and contribute to arts and culture in the community.

One part of the Centre’s programming is Indigenous language revitalization. The learning or re-learning and use of Indigenous languages is key to gaining a greater understanding of culture and traditions. Its use on the stage, in writing, in presentations, and in everyday life builds up and strengthens the identity of Indigenous communities.