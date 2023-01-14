Firefighters save recreational building from significant damage

A small shed fire caused mainly superficial damage to a building on King George V soccer complex Saturday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

A quick response from St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) Saturday evening saved a recreational building from significant fire damage.

Multiple 911 calls were received shortly after 5:00 p.m. Saturday evening alerting firefighters to a fire at King George V soccer complex, near Quidi Vidi Lake. When crews arrived a few minutes later they found a small storage shed fully involved with fire.

SJRFD firefighter Nick Power (centre) uses a thermal imaging camera to check for extension into the structure. At left is Platoon Chief Dean Foley. At right is Fire Lieutenant Dave Burt. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

While it only took a few minutes to knock down the flames, there was concern about extension into a building that houses washroom facilities, locker rooms, storage, and a canteen. SJRFD Platoon Chief Dean Foley said while the building did sustain some fire damage to the outside wall and eave, there was no fire damage to the interior. The building’s attic space did fill with smoke, however firefighters removed a vent to allow the smoke to escape.

Crews were on scene for roughly an hour, at times using a thermal imaging camera to ensure no hot spots remained. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

A storage shed at King George V soccer complex was destroyed by fire, causing damage to the outside of a recreational building.