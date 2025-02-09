Fire causes extensive damage to Mount Pearl home, leaving five people homeless

A late-evening fire in Mount Pearl has left five people homeless, while causing extensive damage.

Firefighters were called to the rental home, on Frontenac Avenue, at about 9:40 p.m. following reports of thickening smoke in the two-unit residence. When firefighters arrived a few minutes later there was thick smoke and heavy fire pouring from both the basement and upstairs apartments.

Ed Sears, Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department, said that both people in the basement apartment and all three residents of the upstairs apartment escaped the blaze. Two cats belonging to the downstairs tenants were found, however a cat in the upstairs apartment remained unaccounted for. No one was reportedly injured.

Fire crews were able to knock down the flames within about twenty minutes, but they spent the next hour on the scene ensuring no hot spots remained. The home sustained extensive fire, smoke, and water damage. Personnel with the City of Mount Pearl were also summoned to spread salt on the road, as water from the firefighting efforts had frozen.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The scene of a residential fire in Mount Pearl on Saturday evening.