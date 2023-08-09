News

Fire burning at GFL in East End of St. John’s

Posted: August 9, 2023 5:47 pm |
By Eddie Sheerr


Update as of 5:50 PM: The fire has been put out.

NTV News has learned of a fire burning at GFL Environmental in the East End of St. John’s. This is a developing story and we will have more updates as information becomes available.

Post Views: 7

Scroll to top