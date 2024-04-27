Ferryland RCMP investigates stolen ATV

The RCMP is investigating the theft of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) believed to have been taken from Witless Bay on April 11. Police received a report from the owner indicating that their ATV, which was parked at the entrance to a trail in Witless Bay, had been stolen some time between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 11.

The stolen ATV, a 2017 Arctic Cat 500, is red and colour and has a Newfoundland and Labrador licence plate VGQ 008. Anyone with information about the theft or the current location of the ATV is asked to contact Ferryland RCMP at 709-423-2440.