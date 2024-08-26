Feildians capture inaugural NL Cup

Feildians Athletic Association captured the inaugural NL Cup on Sunday, August 25 with a 5-2 victory over challengers 1949FC.

The NL Cup is a single-elimination tournament styled after the UK’s FA Cup, which allows teams from different divisions to play against each other, without having to commit to a league for a full season.

Matt Davis of Feildians was named Man of the Match for his championship game performance, while Emmanuel Dolo of 1949FC won the golden boot award for most goals scored during the tournament and was named Tournament MVP.

Feildians are your inaugural NL Cup champions as they come out on top in a seven goal thriller 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/42kdI8esEM — NL Cup (@TheNLCup) August 25, 2024