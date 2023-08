Canada’s NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in the capital city.

He’ll be joined by NDP Candidate for St. John’s East & former Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour President Mary Shortall at the Dominion supermarket on Lake Avenue in St. John’s.

Singh will speak with media about high grocery prices, and plans to help people with high costs at 12:30 p.m.

David Salter of NTV will be there and will have all the details on the NTV Evening Newshour.